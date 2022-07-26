Masked man throws bags of marijuana joints at diners in pub

(YNET NEWS) -- A masked man barged into a local pub in the southern city of Be'er Sheva and began throwing cannabis at diners before escaping in a getaway car that waited outside.

"Close to midnight, a car parked in front of the restaurant, and a masked man came out holding a white bag in his hand," said Ilan Zagdon, owner of Bar Ilan.

"He ran into the pub, reached into the white bag, and pulled out a handful of joints he threw at all the diners sitting there."

