Masked man throws bags of marijuana joints at diners in pub

Atmosphere was tense since many thought it was a terrorist attack

Published July 26, 2022 at 6:23pm
Published July 26, 2022 at 6:23pm
(YNET NEWS) -- A masked man barged into a local pub in the southern city of Be'er Sheva and began throwing cannabis at diners before escaping in a getaway car that waited outside.

"Close to midnight, a car parked in front of the restaurant, and a masked man came out holding a white bag in his hand," said Ilan Zagdon, owner of Bar Ilan.

"He ran into the pub, reached into the white bag, and pulled out a handful of joints he threw at all the diners sitting there."

Read the full story ›

