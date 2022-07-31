Mass-rape horror: 82 suspects arrested after at least 32 rapes of modeling gals

(FREE WEST MEDIA) -- After a mass rape of eight women, the police in South Africa arrested 82 suspects. Officials were investigating at least 32 rape cases, police in the northern province of Gauteng said on Saturday. Some of the victims were raped by up to ten men, said Police Minister Bheki Cele. The group of perpetrators also committed an armed robbery.

On Friday, heavily armed black perpetrators known as “zama-zamas” attacked the film crew and extras at an abandoned site in Krugersdorp, near Johannesburg. The crew had been filming a music video at the disused mine. The eight women who were raped were all models between the ages of 19 and 35.

According to the police, the attackers also stole wallets, mobile phones and jewelry and then fled the scene. Police officers shot dead two of the perpetrators as they fled.

