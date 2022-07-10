Meet the American who invented the electric guitar and inspired rock 'n' roll

(FOX NEWS) -- Incendiary sound waves, shooting like fireworks off the strings of an electric guitar, have defined pop music around the world for nearly 70 years.

Credit Adolph Rickenbacker (1887-1976), a Swiss-born entrepreneur, for this wonder. He invented the electric guitar in California alongside partner George Beauchamp in the midst of the Great Depression of the 1930s.

The powerful new instrument inspired a uniquely American art form that grew to dominate global pop music culture.

