Megachurch pastor facing life-threatening pulmonary embolism

(CBN NEWS) -- Pastor John Gray, the founder of Relentless Church, a megachurch based in Greenville, South Carolina, has been admitted to the critical care unit at an unnamed hospital, suffering from a saddle pulmonary embolism with additional blood clots in his lungs.

Gray's wife, Aventer, asked for prayers for her husband in an Instagram post on Sunday, writing: "My family and I stand in need of a miracle. Please keep my husband @realjohngray in your prayers."

The church's co-pastor, went on to explain what happened to Gray, 49.

Read the full story ›