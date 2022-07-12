A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Megachurch pastor facing life-threatening pulmonary embolism

'In a position that could potentially end his life if it shifts at all'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 12, 2022 at 5:40pm
(CBN NEWS) -- Pastor John Gray, the founder of Relentless Church, a megachurch based in Greenville, South Carolina, has been admitted to the critical care unit at an unnamed hospital, suffering from a saddle pulmonary embolism with additional blood clots in his lungs.

Gray's wife, Aventer, asked for prayers for her husband in an Instagram post on Sunday, writing: "My family and I stand in need of a miracle. Please keep my husband @realjohngray in your prayers."

The church's co-pastor, went on to explain what happened to Gray, 49.

WND News Services
