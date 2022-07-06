A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Mind-blowing amount: Here's how much pandemic learning loss is costing schools

In just 1 district, $343 million needed to make up for 16 weeks of learning in math, 11 in reading

By WND News Services
Published July 6, 2022 at 1:00pm
(Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay)

By Reagan Reese
Daily Caller News Foundation

Catching students up in school from COVID learning loss is costing schools millions, a new learning loss calculator by Georgetown University shows.

School districts that stayed remote or in a hybrid model need the most funds to account for their learning losses, according to a report by the National Bureau of Economics. The cost for more than 8,000 schools to make up losses from the pandemic was calculated by Georgetown University professors.

In Seattle, Washington, students suffered an average of 17 weeks of math and 10 weeks of reading progress, which will cost the school district $105 million to help students make up for those losses, Georgetown University calculated.

A total of $343 million is needed to make up for students’ loss of 16 weeks of learning in math and 11 in reading in the school district of Fairfax, Virginia, according to the calculator.

In the 2021-2022 school year, 96% of K-12 teachers reported that at minimum, a few of their students were behind expectations, with 45% of teachers reporting that at least half of their students were experiencing learning losses, a report by the Government of Accountability Office showed.

The Detroit school district was granted more than $800 million in federal funds to account for an average of 17 weeks of learning loss, the calculator revealed.

Georgetown University did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







