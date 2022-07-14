A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Health
Mom believes she was poisoned by fentanyl from picking up dollar bill

'It was taking over my body'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 14, 2022 at 1:31pm
(FOX NEWS) – A Kentucky mother who was hospitalized after picking up a dollar spoke out Thursday as officials warn against the dangers of fentanyl-laced bills amid a surge of overdose deaths.

Renee Parsons and her husband Justin joined "Fox & Friends First" to discuss what led up to the incident and why they believe some of their questions remain unanswered.

"I felt this feeling over my body that it really started at my shoulders and started going down," Renee told co-host Carley Shimkus. "And it really became not necessarily hard to breathe because I was gasping for air, but hard to breathe because it was almost taking over my body, as in relaxing me so much I didn't necessarily care to breathe."

Read the full story ›

