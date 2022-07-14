Mom believes she was poisoned by fentanyl from picking up dollar bill

(FOX NEWS) – A Kentucky mother who was hospitalized after picking up a dollar spoke out Thursday as officials warn against the dangers of fentanyl-laced bills amid a surge of overdose deaths.

Renee Parsons and her husband Justin joined "Fox & Friends First" to discuss what led up to the incident and why they believe some of their questions remain unanswered.

"I felt this feeling over my body that it really started at my shoulders and started going down," Renee told co-host Carley Shimkus. "And it really became not necessarily hard to breathe because I was gasping for air, but hard to breathe because it was almost taking over my body, as in relaxing me so much I didn't necessarily care to breathe."

