WHO's monkeypox 'emergency' gives it dictatorial powers

The World Health Organization declaration of monkeypox as a "Public Health Emergency of International Concern" (PHEIC) was made by one man, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who has no medical training, over the objection of the majority of his own expert committee of medical and scientific advisers. Nine of the committee members thought a PHEIC should not be declared, and six supported a declaration.

"Nine and six is very, very close. Since the role of the committee is to advise, I then had to act as a tie-breaker," Tedros said in a news conference called to announce the decision.

Perhaps it is the "new math" that leads to the conclusion of a "tie" with a three-vote majority on one side?

Rosamund Lewis, the WHO technical lead for monkeypox, in a press conference July 20, said: "About 98 percent of (monkeypox) cases are among men who have sex with men –and primarily those who have multiple recent anonymous or new partners." She then said they are typically of young age and chiefly in urban areas.

This raises the obvious question for thinking people: Why is a disease that occurs 98% in men having sex with men now being applied to a worldwide population of people – men, women, children – of all ages, who do not fit this risk profile?

TRENDING: Are Americans happy? You might be surprised!

A fact not discussed in most media outlets is even more ominous. PHEIC is the legal "buzzword" that triggers implementation of the International Health Regulatory Agreement signed in 2005 by over 190 countries, giving WHO worldwide control of the "public health" response for all those nations. In effect, this cedes each country's sovereign authority over its own public health response to the WHO.

This is the same legal framework that led to the lockstep, draconian global control that led to all the COVID lockdowns, mandates and loss of medical freedom. With this WHO declaration of yet another "Public Health Emergency of International Concern," we have a serious dictatorial move underway that people of the world need to understand and take steps NOW to stop.

For the U.S. in particular, there is another threat to medical freedom with this new PHEIC declaration that is not being discussed publicly. The U.S. 2022 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) effectively moved public health response across the country under the control of the Department of Defense (DoD). Use of force was already authorized for the DoD to carry out mandatory COVID shots.

There is already a monkeypox shot for mass vaccination, authorized by the FDA in September 2019. If the DoD mandate already in place is used, the next step could be making monkeypox shots compulsory, and enforcement can be done by the U.S. military – if our service members follow such an order against American citizens. It appears that monkeypox shots can now be used as the replacement "Trojan Horse" for the COVID shots people are refusing, as the damage from the COVID shots is becoming more widely known.

The FDA stated some weeks ago that it is not going to require more clinical trials or component disclosure for these shots, which means alterations in the lipid nanoparticles can be made without the public knowing what is actually IN the shots they are being required to take. That raises the specter of further gene modification without our consent.

In the U.S., those attempting one-world control appear to be pulling out all the stops to disrupt the November midterm election, which could cost them their totalitarian lock on political, economic, medical and military power. This document shows the means to that end.

What is monkeypox virus?

Monkeypox has been known in Africa primarily as a disease of ground squirrels since 1958. It is one type of "zoonotic" viral infections. Zoonotic means a virus that lives in an animal host (e.g., ground squirrels) but can spread to monkeys and humans with close contact and poor hygiene, though it takes much higher viral load to cause disease in monkeys and humans.

Monkeypox is one of several different "pox" virus infections, though it is much milder than smallpox (variola virus), which was essentially eradicated with the successful long-standing worldwide vaccination. It is a DNA virus, more stable than RNA viruses like COVID, Marburg, Ebola, Lassa and others. Milder diseases cowpox, horsepox, camelpox and vaccinia are others in this group.

How do you catch it?

As the WHO expert just confirmed July 20, 2022, Monkeypox is spread mainly between men having sex with men. Women can be infected by semen ejaculated in the vagina by an infected man. The virus causes a viremia in the bloodstream that causes the skin lesions (pustules). The virus in the bloodstream also means there is live virus in bodily secretions: saliva, semen, blood, open skin lesions, pox scabs, vaginal secretions, feces and soiled linens or clothing from an infected person.

Other than direct sexual contact, humans can be infected with monkeypox when they come into direct contact with an infected animal or person's blood, body fluids or feces. It can then spread to other humans who have direct contact with bodily secretions from infected, symptomatic people.

It is far easier to control spread of monkeypox than to control spread of influenza, COVID-19 or the common cold, which are spread by coughing and sneezing in respiratory droplets. In order to control the spread of monkeypox, you don't need mass lockdowns and quarantines for everyone; you simply need to avoid direct contact with bodily secretions of an infected person! To summarize, these are:

Blood

Semen, vaginal and mucus secretions

Feces

Open lesions, both ones that are "oozing" and ones with scabs that contain the live virus

Soiled linens or clothing from an infected person

Truth For Health Foundation, a 501(c)(3) public charity and human rights organization based in Arizona, prepared in April Fact Sheets on both monkeypox and Marburg Hemorrhagic Fever. These have been expanded, updated with new information from the WHO announcement and data just released. I urge everyone to access these and share to help educate the public. We all are working on multiple battlefronts in the same war against TYRANNY and EVIL. Use the research public education/action plan documents to alert those around you.

We are in a war to save lives and save our freedom. Time is critical. Now is the time for us all to come together and each contribute our gifts to push back against health dictator Tedros' WHO decree.

It is time to peacefully resist new restrictions on our freedom, as Dr. Martin Luther King showed so powerfully in the civil rights movement of the 1960s. YOUR bodily integrity, your God-give freedom and your LIFE are your most important civil rights of all. Time to DEFEND them boldly and courageously.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!