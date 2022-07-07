A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
HealthFOOD FOR THOUGHT
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Multi-colored fields could be future of farming as 'camo-cropping' trial to confuse pests underway

Soil being died unusual colors to hide emerging crops

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 7, 2022 at 2:10pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(STUDY FINDS) – Forget typical pesticides used to keep produce-loving bugs off of farms. Farmers could soon simply turn to spectacular multi-colored fields instead. A technique dubbed “camo-cropping” is undergoing trials in England as a means to confuse pests.

Soil is being dyed red, blue and green to hide emerging sugar beet crops from disease-carrying aphids. The pests have become an increasing problem for farmers in the absence of banned pesticides.

It is hoped the trial, held at the 1,730-acre Morley Farms in Norfolk, England, will produce a nature-based solution to protect the sugar beet crops. Food-based dyes are being used so they don’t impact the quality of the crop.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Amid global shortage, study shows how to cut contrast dye use 83%
Fauci just canceled $1.8 million in grisly beagle experiments after fake fact-checkers lied
Corporate media insists eating insects is 'really delicious'
Multi-colored fields could be future of farming as 'camo-cropping' trial to confuse pests underway
With elections looming, California backs off mask mandates for kids in school
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×