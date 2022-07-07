Multi-colored fields could be future of farming as 'camo-cropping' trial to confuse pests underway

(STUDY FINDS) – Forget typical pesticides used to keep produce-loving bugs off of farms. Farmers could soon simply turn to spectacular multi-colored fields instead. A technique dubbed “camo-cropping” is undergoing trials in England as a means to confuse pests.

Soil is being dyed red, blue and green to hide emerging sugar beet crops from disease-carrying aphids. The pests have become an increasing problem for farmers in the absence of banned pesticides.

It is hoped the trial, held at the 1,730-acre Morley Farms in Norfolk, England, will produce a nature-based solution to protect the sugar beet crops. Food-based dyes are being used so they don’t impact the quality of the crop.

