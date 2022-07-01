Nancy Pelosi's Vatican 'Communion stunt'

While the rest of Americans were dealing with heat, rain, taxes and jobs, plus who knows what else, the inimitable Democratic Rep. Nancy Pelosi decided to go on vacation with her husband, Paul. They went to Italy.

She was taking some time off from her job as speaker of the House of Representatives, and he was marking time until the day he has to appear in court for charges of drunk driving – or to put it more politely, driving under the influence. It was under those circumstances, while in Napa County that recent evening, that Paul Pelosi had an accident with another vehicle. Needless to say, it is complicated.

So, the couple split town and, while we don't know their whole itinerary, it is known that they ended up on June 29 at the Vatican, attending a Papal Mass at St. Peter's Basilica, sitting in a VIP diplomatic section. Pope Francis was there, but he did not distribute Communion. However, both Nancy and Paul did get in the Communion line during Mass, and both did receive the Holy Eucharist from other priests, along with many others attending the service that day.

And there's the rub – that's the act that has gained Nancy Pelosi more international criticism for her blatant rejection of Catholic teaching. Of course, she denies it and is angry at anyone who infers that she should not receive the holy Sacrament. Unfortunately, the fact remains that the archbishop of her home diocese in San Francisco, Salvatore Cordileone, has decreed that she should NOT receive Holy Communion until she confesses her sin, which is her longtime, public and continued extreme support of abortion.

Cordileone released a letter to the public explaining the situation, saying that he had attempted to speak with Pelosi about this many times, but she never responded to his requests. That, he said, is why he finally issued the public letter to her outlining his position.

TRENDING: That '08 beater: Fix it or sell it?

"After numerous attempts to speak with Speaker Pelosi to help her understand the grave evil she is perpetuating, the scandal she is causing and the danger to her own soul she is risking, I have determined that she is not to be admitted to Holy Communion."

He urged her to reconsider her long, public support of abortion and at the very least, stop bragging and pretending to be an active, practicing Catholic. But, as Pelosi is a staunch supporter of abortion, that isn't possible. There is much concern among devout Catholics that Pelosi continues to tell the media that she is a "devout Catholic." According to Cordileone, and other religious leaders, she isn't.

He emphasizes that the Catholic Church and Canon Law has long held the position that abortion is a mortal sin and anyone supporting it, or participating or facilitating the act in any manner, must confess the sin before attempting to receive Communion. If they go to Communion without that confession, it is a further mortal sin causing great danger to their own soul to say nothing of causing public scandal.

In fact, the Catechism of the Catholic Church (CCC) and sacred Scripture clearly outline the sinful nature of abortion and who is worthy of receiving Holy Communion. "Since the first century, the Church has affirmed the moral evil of every procured abortion. This teaching has not changed and remains unchangeable."

Catholic League President Bill Donohue slammed Pelosi for politicizing the Eucharist by receiving Communion at the Vatican. As quoted in Breitbart, he called it a "Communion stunt" done intentionally to undercut Cordileone. He said Pelosi "wants it both ways – proclaiming herself a fervent practicing Catholic while rejecting and actively campaigning against the Church's most cherished moral teachings about the sanctity of life and marriage."

It should be noted that Cordileone's decree only applies in his San Francisco diocese. It would be up to bishops in other dioceses to decide if they support that position regarding Pelosi. In fact, a number of bishops have done just that, which means Pelosi could not receive Communion in those dioceses. There are at least 15 bishops and archbishops across the country who have publicly stated their support for Archbishop Cordileone and said they would enforce the restriction against Nancy Pelosi in their diocese if the occasion arises.

Writing for Church Militant, Paul Aubert was blunt: "Fake Catholic Politician Strikes Again." He went on to describe Pelosi's consistent position supporting abortion and the fact that she made a point to go to the Vatican last week to receive Communion and in addition, as reported to media, had a separate and private, short meeting with Pope Francis.

And speaking of the pope, he has remained silent about politicians supporting abortion but maintaining they are "good Catholics" and receiving the Sacraments.

In fact, last year, when President Biden was in Rome, it was reported he met with the pope. Biden told media afterward, that Francis urged him to "keep receiving Holy Communion" and assured him that he "was a good Catholic."

There is no way of knowing if this actually happened.

What is known is that Francis has never spoken out about politicians who receive the Sacraments sinfully – but it is known that his predecessor did. The future Pope Benedict XVI, Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger, in 2004, wrote that priests "must" deny Holy Communion to pro-abortion politicians. At that time, the politician was presidential nominee John Kerry.

The fact that what Ratzinger wrote is mostly ignored raises the question – what's going on?

Church Militant writes about Pelosi: "Shameful. Demoralizing. And a scandal. The most prominent advocate in the United States for killing unborn children should not receive Communion in the Catholic Church, period."

Anyone listening? We know Nancy isn't.

Follow Barbara Simpson on Facebook.

[email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!