National Education Association teachers union proposes resolution to change 'mother' to 'birthing parent'

(FOX NEWS) – The National Education Association proposed a resolution that would change the word "mother" in contracts to "birthing parent" for the purpose of being inclusive to the LGBTQIA+ community.

NEA's resolutions, called new business items (NBI) represent the teachers' union's opinions and beliefs. Many resolutions were voted on Wednesday by the Representative Assembly (RA), comprised of 6,000 educators, in Chicago as well as virtually. The resolution on the language change – NBI 63 – was ultimately not brought to a vote.

"Using this contract language, members need not worry about how a Board of Education/solicitor defines ‘maternity leave,’ ‘mother,' and/or ‘father’; the language is an inclusive reflection of how LGBTQIA+ members build families," the proposed resolution said.

Read the full story ›