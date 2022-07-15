A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Nearly 1 billion Chinese roast in scorching heatwave

Temperatures exceeding 108F

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 15, 2022 at 5:05pm
(ZEROHEDGE) – A massive heatwave has covered large swaths of China, including Shanghai, Southwest China's Sichuan Province, East China's Jiangsu, and Zhejiang provinces, affecting nearly one billion people.

At least 76 national weather stations recorded high temperatures that exceeded 108 degrees Fahrenheit on Wednesday, according to the National Climate Center. The highest temperature recorded was 111.5 degrees Fahrenheit in Lingshou, in North China's Hebei Province.

"The prolonged heatwaves have threatened crops and people's lives and pushed China's power usage to record-breaking levels. Despite the challenges, key industries in China have not experienced power cuts and the Chinese government has been taking measures, including drawing up off-peak power use plans, and helping farmers install more cooling machines," the state-owned mouthpiece Global Times.

Read the full story ›

