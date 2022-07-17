Nearly 400 cops gathered at Uvalde school before anyone did anything

(DAILYWIRE) -- According to a new report released Sunday, almost 400 officers were gathered outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, before anyone attempted to breach the school and take down the shooter who had barricaded himself inside.

The report, compiled by a Texas House Committee, detailed a series of missteps on a number of fronts — from the shooter’s family failing to identify warning signs to the school’s apparent habit of leaving doors unlocked or propped open — but the strongest condemnation was reserved for law enforcement officers who arrived on the scene and then waited to act for over an hour.

New report blasts "systemic failures and egregious poor decision making" from multiple people during #Uvalde shooting. pic.twitter.com/bfgvx0gasO — Virginia Kruta (@VAKruta) July 17, 2022

“They failed to prioritize saving the lives of innocent victims over their own safety,” the report read, openly criticizing law enforcement for failing to act in the face of a clear emergency — and making it clear that the biggest failure had not been in a lack of manpower or equipment but a lack of leadership and communication at a critical moment.

