Nearly 400 cops gathered at Uvalde school before anyone did anything

'Egregious poor decision making'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 17, 2022 at 5:36pm
Salvador Ramos roaming the hallways of the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24, 2022. (Video screenshot)

(DAILYWIRE) -- According to a new report released Sunday, almost 400 officers were gathered outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, before anyone attempted to breach the school and take down the shooter who had barricaded himself inside.

The report, compiled by a Texas House Committee, detailed a series of missteps on a number of fronts — from the shooter’s family failing to identify warning signs to the school’s apparent habit of leaving doors unlocked or propped open — but the strongest condemnation was reserved for law enforcement officers who arrived on the scene and then waited to act for over an hour.

“They failed to prioritize saving the lives of innocent victims over their own safety,” the report read, openly criticizing law enforcement for failing to act in the face of a clear emergency — and making it clear that the biggest failure had not been in a lack of manpower or equipment but a lack of leadership and communication at a critical moment.

Read the full story ›

