Nearly 6 in 10 Americans now work from home

Only 13 percent say they could work remotely but choose not to do so

Published July 1, 2022 at 3:20pm
(STUDY FINDS) – Like the dinosaurs, working in an office may soon be a thing of the past. The COVID-19 pandemic upended the business world — including the idea that people need to work 9 to 5 in an office cubicle to be productive. Fast-forward to 2022 and a new survey finds more than half of adults in the United States are doing some form of remote work.

According to global management consulting group McKinsey & Company, how Americans want to work and where they want to do it seem to be of high value in the modern working world.

The group’s American Opportunity Survey polled 25,000 American workers in the spring of 2022 on their current job flexibility — whether it’s working part-time in the office or being fully remote. Nearly six in 10 (58%) say they’re able to work from home at least one day a week. Another 35 percent work from home for the entire week. Only 13 percent say they could work remotely but choose not to do so.

