A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
U.S.THE FRIENDLY SKIES
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Nearly 8,000 flights delayed on Friday as July 4th weekend to be hell

Considered to be 1 of busiest travel periods of the year

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 2, 2022 at 4:06pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(ZEROHEDGE) – Thousands of flights were delayed, and hundreds canceled Friday evening amid pilot and crew shortages, as industry experts warned of travel chaos this Independence Day holiday weekend.

More than 7,800 flights were delayed within, into, or out of the U.S., and 586 canceled, according to FlightAware. As of Saturday morning at 0930 ET, 373 delays and 66 cancelations have already been reported, with the bulk of disruptions across airports in New York City and Washington–Baltimore metropolitan regions.

Independence Day holiday weekend is one of the busiest travel periods of the year. Auto club AAA anticipates 3.5 million air travelers this holiday weekend as airlines struggle to keep up with the soaring demand amid labor shortages. "We're now going into the Independence Day Holiday weekend and are concerned that our customers' plans will be disrupted once again," Captain Jason Ambrosi, Chairman of the Delta Master Executive Council (MEC), a unit of the Air Line Pilots Association, said in a statement.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Abortion rights protestors target Justice Amy Coney Barrett's house
Despite attack from left, Clarence Thomas' influence over Supreme Court at a 'zenith'
Arizona governor signs law that sends millions to build border wall
Feds caught, over and over, putting 'lipstick on a pig'
Beaches step up vigilance after recent shark sightings
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×