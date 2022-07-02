We need Trump back as president, but 1st as House speaker

The Supreme Court just stuck a dagger in America. They made five great rulings. They enraged Democrats from coast to coast. Overturning Roe v. Wade was the first blow. They supported guns. They supported prayer. They supported voter ID. They stopped the Environmental Protection Agency's climate-change overreach. Republicans rejoiced.

But sadly, they fooled us. The Supremes saved the worst for last. In their final decision, they reversed former President Donald Trump's "Remain in Mexico" policy. That one decision just overwhelmed all the good they did. That last decision was the one that mattered.

The Supremes just opened the door to the end of America. They just opened the borders. Tens of millions will come. Why not? There's now nothing to stop them. They just won the lottery.

What good is saving the babies if you're going to destroy the country they're born into? What good is saving babies if you just stole their future? What good is saving babies if you're going to let millions of criminals, terrorists, pedophiles, child sex traffickers and tons of fentanyl into the USA?

What good is saving babies if you're going to paralyze the school and health care systems of America with tens of millions of new foreign invaders with their hands out and mouths open?

With negative GDP we're almost certainly already in recession, combined with a baby formula shortage and, coming soon, a terrible food shortage. And at this moment we open the floodgates?

Congratulations to the Supreme Court: You saved a few babies (only in red states, by the way), but you killed our country.

There is only one answer now. One small window. One final possibility to still save America ...

Donald J. Trump.

We need Trump now more than ever. Only Trump has the cajones to stop this madness, this self-destruction, this national suicide. Trump is the only one who can bring us back from the abyss.

Trump is the one that Democrats, the media, the deep state and the D.C. Swamp fear. How do I know? Look at the news headlines. Trump is all they talk about. They are obsessed with stopping him, slandering him, destroying him, indicting him.

Even Howard Stern has gotten in on the act. The famous shock jock and comedian (who is no longer funny) claims to be running for president against Trump. He's got a bad case of "Trump Derangement Syndrome."

The media is even resorting to running stories 24/7 praising Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as the GOP choice for 2024.

Why? Because they all want ANYONE but Trump.

They know he's the only one that can beat them. They know Trump has already taken all the arrows – and he's still standing. For his next term, they know Trump knows how to play the D.C. game. Trump will destroy the deep state and Democrat Party for good.

By the way, if Trump were really as unpopular and flawed as they claim, Democrats would be thrilled he's running again. They'd be begging him to run.

But we need Trump now. We can't wait until 2024. I'm not sure America will survive until 2024. That's why I created the out-of-the-box idea of Trump becoming House speaker after the GOP wins the midterms. That's why I've asked Trump about it in numerous interviews on my national radio show.

Here's what my idea does for Trump:

– If Trump is House speaker, he is in the headlines 24/7 and dominating every news cycle leading into 2024. That guarantees him the GOP nomination over DeSantis.

– If Trump is House speaker, he is leading the charge to impeach both President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. It won't happen without Trump leading the charge. "Milquetoast McCarthy" doesn't have the cajones to do the job. Trump is the only one that can get it done.

– At the moment, Trump is powerless to save America. My idea gives him "juice." He is back in charge. He is a man of action. That's the image he needs to win the presidency in 2024.

– I've done the research. Although a long shot, it is possible if he could simultaneously impeach both Biden and Harris on the grounds of either treason or bribery, the House speaker is next in line for the presidency. We could conceivably see Trump back in office well before 2024.

At this point, I'll take long shots. I'll take a glimmer of hope. Anything is better than just waiting for 2024.

We need Trump back, now more than ever. But first as House speaker, then as president of the United States.

