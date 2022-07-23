A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
New elementary school to have all 'gender-neutral' bathrooms

Facilities shared by boys and girls

Published July 23, 2022 at 12:40pm
(NATIONAL FILE) – A new Hanover County, Virginia elementary school will be among the first in the country to be constructed exclusively with “gender-neutral” restrooms shared by boys and girls, eliminating gender-specific facilities altogether.

Hanover County’s new John M. Gandy Elementary School is slated to open for the 2024-2025 school year and is to be constructed in Ashland, a Richmond suburb. The new elementary school, which will serve grades K-5, will be one of the first in Virginia and the country to be built exclusively with gender-neutral restrooms, something the school division has been forced into doing under far-left pro-LGBT legislation signed during the administration of Governor Ralph Northam and targeting children.

Despite Virginia’s historic repudiation of the left’s radical agenda during Glenn Youngkin’s 2021 culture war election as Governor, far-left legislation like the Virginia Values Act, which was even supported by some Republicans, like 2nd District Congressional nominee Jen Kiggans, still has a stranglehold over public education in the state. That legislation, which was directly cited by the Virginia Department of Education in forcing schools to open girls’ restrooms to men and vice versa, has been credited with leading directly to the Loudoun County serial rape of female students by a “gender-fluid” male who donned a skirt and gained access to the girls’ restroom.

