New York Times piece suggests there's a 'time and place' for cannibalism

(FOX NEWS) – Twitter users expressed discomfort and confusion on Twitter Saturday after The New York Times published an article claiming there’s a "time and a place" for "cannibalism."

Users blasted the piece for seemingly "normalizing" the grisly practice of eating human flesh.

The New York Times published the outlandish piece, titled "A Taste for Cannibalism?" in its Style section on Saturday. Written by Alex Beggs, the article provided insight into cannibalism’s growing relevance in pop culture – especially in a "spate of recent stomach-churning books" – and touted one author’s assertion that cannibalism’s "time is now."

