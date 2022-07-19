Nikki Haley hints at 2024 run in scorching speech on Biden's foreign blunders

By Micaela Burrow

Daily Caller News Foundation

Former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley hinted at a 2024 presidential run Monday night in a blistering speech criticizing President Joe Biden’s foreign policy.

Haley addressed the Christians United for Israel (CUFI) annual gathering in Washington, D.C., Monday, where she addressed a slew of foreign policy issues, including the war in Ukraine and lack of clear progress on the Iran nuclear agreement.

“And if this president signs any sort of deal [with Iran], I’ll make you a promise,” she said, referring to Biden. “The next President will shred it on her first day in office.”

The hint follows Haley’s statement at a fundraiser for Republican Rep. Randy Feenstra in Iowa on July 1 after reporters asked whether new revelations about Jan 6 would sway her decision, according to the Des Moines Register.

“If it looks like there’s a place for me next year, I’ve never lost a race. I’m not going to start now,” Haley said.

“I’ll put 1,000% in and I’ll finish it. If there’s not a place for me, I will fight for this country until my last breath,” she added.

Haley told Fox News in June that she was postponing a decision until after the 2022 midterm elections.

Haley also characterized Biden’s trip to the Middle East last week as a display of weakness.

“At one point, the president was asked if America would use force to stop Iran from getting a nuclear weapon. Biden hemmed and hawed about the importance of diplomacy,” she said.

“Due to America’s weakness, Iran is in the strongest position it’s ever been.” – @NikkiHaley #CUFISummit2022 — Christians United for Israel (@CUFI) July 19, 2022

“Then he finally said that a military strike was on the table… but only, and I quote, as a ‘last resort.'”

Meanwhile, the $300 million Biden announced for Palestine on Friday could be used to fund terrorist attacks on America’s allies, including Israel, she claimed. Haley called the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), the U.N. organization tasked with distributing some of the aid to Palestinians, a “straight-up anti-Semitic, pro-terrorist front group.”

She advocated for the U.S. to cut off funding from UNRWA.

Haley resigned as U.N. ambassador under former President Donald Trump in 2018, adding that she would support his 2020 reelection bid. She criticized Trump’s handling of the Jan. 6 Capitol riots in 2021, according to Politico.

However, she said in October that she would work with Trump before initiating a campaign for the 2024 election, the Wall Street Journal reported.

When asked about Haley’s presidential ambitions, Stand For America, Haley’s right-of-center advocacy group, directed the Daily Caller News Foundation to Haley’s previous comments.

