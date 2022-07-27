A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Politics U.S.ELECTION 2022
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Now 75% of Democrats want someone OTHER than Biden to run

Joe's party turning against him as approval ratings plummet

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 27, 2022 at 3:02pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Joe Biden greets attendees after delivering remarks on Building a Better America, Thursday, April 21, 2022, at the Portland Air National Guard Base in Oregon. (Official White House photo by Adam Schultz)

Joe Biden greets attendees after delivering remarks on Building a Better America, Thursday, April 21, 2022, at the Portland Air National Guard Base in Oregon. (Official White House photo by Adam Schultz)

(DAILY MAIL) -- Three-fourths of Democratic voters want a different candidate on their ballot in the 2024 presidential election as the party continues to show their lack of confidence in President Joe Biden to win a second term.

The 75 percent of Democratic and left-leaning voters who don't want to see Biden run for another term is a 24 percent uptick from the same CNN poll taken earlier this year.

In January and February 2022, 51 percent of Democratic voters and those who lean that way said they would prefer a different candidate than Biden in the next election.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







One of most violent and offensive video-game franchises ever gets woke makeover
DeSantis spokeswoman shreds Washington Post for 2,000-word whine about her tweets
Dow rallies 400 as Powell hints Fed could slow pace of rate hikes, Nasdaq jumps 4%
'Kids are off limits': Florida sues bar that let children attend drag shows
'Ghost tracks' of 88 adults and kids dating back to Ice Age found in Utah desert
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×