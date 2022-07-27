Now 75% of Democrats want someone OTHER than Biden to run

(DAILY MAIL) -- Three-fourths of Democratic voters want a different candidate on their ballot in the 2024 presidential election as the party continues to show their lack of confidence in President Joe Biden to win a second term.

The 75 percent of Democratic and left-leaning voters who don't want to see Biden run for another term is a 24 percent uptick from the same CNN poll taken earlier this year.

In January and February 2022, 51 percent of Democratic voters and those who lean that way said they would prefer a different candidate than Biden in the next election.

