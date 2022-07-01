Now Clarence Thomas is a 'black white supremacist'!

(FOX NEWS) – Former NBA player-turned-Twitter personality Rex Chapman suggested Justice Clarence Thomas is a "Black White Supremacist." Chapman began by sharing a video from a 2018 graduation event at Christendom College showing Thomas alongside the son of late Justice Antonin Scalia and the graduates.

"Not another person of color in the picture…" Chapman reacted. "I think the thing I think is most funny about this is that these white kids and their parents view this as their entry into black America."

Tom McFadden, the vice president of enrollment at Christendom College, pushed back at Chapman's assertion, telling Fox News there were six people of color in that 2018 class.

