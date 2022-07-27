Now 'groomer' is hate speech – where will it end?

How do we know what the left is doing? We just have to pay attention to what they say we can't say. Whatever they label as hate speech suggests a truth that threatens the success of their Revolution.

Now we are told that the next unspeakable heresy is the use of the word "groomers." It must be banished from the English language! This new policy corresponds to a massive ad campaign promoting the virtues of the variably attracted kingdom, which allegedly commenced as a celebration of "Pride Month" and yet now continues unabated, across the entirety of controlled media.

There is no such thing, they chant, as thousands of British lasses were groomed, for fun and profit, by those who could never, ever be called Muslim immigrant gangs. How could they let such a thing ever happen, we fume, as righteous Americans, while much the same thing happens here.

A grade schooler shouldn't even be able to frame the question, but how likely is it that any young person might be uncertain of his or her gender? Or of sexual preferences? It depends upon where you go to do the asking. Once, a prognosis of gender dysphoria was attributed to about .001% of Americans. Same-sex attraction was established, by dint of myriad surveys, to exist with about 2% of the populace. As long as sex remained a largely private matter, the numbers held for years. And in most parts of the country, one hopes, they still do.

Tomboy girls and effeminate boys usually grow out of it. Natural, gender-affirmative influences come into play. Those few who don't grow out of it learn where to go to find new friends, and (except for those with a need for flaming display and its consequent drama) most lead private and largely decent lives of their own.

TRENDING: WHO's monkeypox 'emergency' gives it dictatorial powers

However, wherever the Cult of Non-Judgment has taken root, these numbers change quite radically.

One might recall that, in an old survey of San Franciscan youth, as to who was sure of their sexual identity, over 15% could not say for certain. This compared to a norm of 2-4% nationally. One might wonder if the children of San Francisco were being groomed! But it won't do to say so.

Reports coming in on the numbers of children now claiming to be trans are exploding nationally, at the very same time elementary schools and above are all busy explaining why the new sex norms being drilled into them 24/7 by social and all other media are not just acceptable but exciting and good!

Who knew? But, remember, you mustn't dare to think of this in terms of grooming.

The homosexual lobby spent years broadcasting the certainty that they were all simply born that way. As the proofs flooded in showing that to be a fallacy, they continued to cling to it, but not as loudly.

Grooming happens. For young children, the first exposure to the idea of sex opens up a flood of curiosity, which is easily misdirected. Once, in a different era, children were taught that it was something private, that learning its control was essential to maturity and that its power should be released, morally and wisely, only within the divine ordination of marriage. Now they are more likely taught that nothing is divine, except, maybe, boasting about free sexual expression. "Hi, my gender is (52 multiple choices), and my pronouns are (me, me and me)."

It's all too much, leave me alone, let me go and hide – those are the natural responses of the normal. But there is nowhere to hide.

Once upon a time, in an antiquated, long-forgotten Christian world, the notion of remaining pure before marriage was shockingly common. Sex outside marriage was "dirty" and "bad."

Oh, those poor repressed Christians!

But, not dirty because sex is dirty. Dirty in the sense of soiling that which is pure and holy, and thereby degrading it. Bad in the sense that the possibility of the safety and trust and glory of a monogamous marriage would almost certainly be forever compromised.

The little hatchling ducks saw ol' Bud first and imprinted on him. Now they follow him everywhere! How cute! There is a powerful magic in nature that governs first impressions. Could that be something vastly amplified by the soul gripping power of the first sexual union and release? Do the stars ever look the same after one sees his first supernova?

If a young and suggestible hatchling boy is lured by an adult, to try a new kind of wonderful pleasure, assured that it is a common and needful rite of passage, how strong might be the fixative power of that experience? For some that fixation will hold for life. Others will shake it off, perhaps wisely advised, or by nature's virtue, seeing its abhorrence. But neither will remain the same.

Very popular in grade schools now: Let's teach them how to self-pleasure, since it's so natural even monkeys do it! Same sex or solo sex. It's the same. A God-given imagination, refocused, redirected. In either case, it is a mis-formed marriage into a world of dreams. The bird of paradise, winged and flying in ever smaller circles, till it arrives within its own smothering entrails.

But we must not talk of grooming. It brings us face to face with an even greater heresy. It suggests the suspicion that pedophiles do indeed procreate after their own special fashion. It even posits that, without their often-voracious contributions to society's children, the population of such suffering people might fade away over time. The unspeakable suspicion is that the gay urge only arises out of direct contact with a predatory adult or by a secondary way of contact with a peer who has already been "taken to school" by such an adult teacher.

The second key insistence of the lobby is that not all homosexuals are pedophiles. And, for that reason, they tend to defend pedophiles. We suffer to recall the last time we heard of a gay guy dropping a dime on a pedophile. Perhaps a greater comfort would be found if the word pedophile were to be banished along with grooming. If indeed they have all been "groomed and fixed," the universal denial of any such process reflects the inward shame of what they first allowed and then justified, to even maintain an approximate sanity. What a horror that child must bury under the lie offered, that it really was OK. How can that child go on, unless clothed by that affirming insistence?

May there come a day when the "alternate-age attracted" have exhausted their welcome in civil society.

Nothing personal, gents. You really can't help it, so it's not a matter of judgmentalism or even punishment. The fixation nailed you when you couldn't have known. But it just doesn't work for the rest of us anymore. If caught, we need to isolate you, preferably in a place of comfort, mercifully worthy of those who have first been injured. And we need to put our children out of the reach of the misery you have suffered yourselves.

EDITOR’S NOTE: During the Biden era of rapidly metastasizing madness, the greatest madness of all may be today’s shockingly widespread campaign to indoctrinate, seduce, groom and flat-out RECRUIT America’s children into the dark world of transgenderism. Countless LGBT activists, including many public-school teachers, have taken to proselytizing the new transgender salvation to America’s children, both on social media and within the schools themselves. Even Biden’s far-left Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra fully supports taxpayer-funded amputations of healthy body parts of these vulnerable children, declaring ghoulishly, “We should help those have the life-affirming care that they need.” The result? Untold numbers of America’s kids are being led into lives of not just unending conflict, confusion, suffering, deformity and disability, but far too often – as multiple studies prove – suicide. The whole unbelievable story – including the underlying reasons, almost entirely unreported elsewhere, for what amounts to the most massive child sexual abuse campaign in American history – is explored as never before in the July issue of WND’s critically acclaimed Whistleblower magazine, titled "WHAT’S REALLY BEHIND THE TRANSGENDER CRAZE?"

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].