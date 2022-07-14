Obama sent his former doctor a scathing email for questioning Biden's mental health

(LIFEZETTE) – The former White House physician to Barack Obama has revealed that the ex-president reprimanded him after he dared to question the cognitive abilities of Joe Biden.

Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) wrote in his memoir, which is titled “Holding the Line: A Lifetime of Defending Democracy and American Values,” that he received a stern email from Obama after he called out then-presidential candidate Biden’s “crazy statements and concerning mental gaffes.” Jackson had also served as the White House physician to both George W. Bush and Donald Trump, making him uniquely qualified to make this statement.

“Biden was on TV again, making crazy statements and concerning mental gaffes; he didn’t know what state he was in or what office he was campaigning for,” Jackson recalled of the 2020 campaign trail, according to Fox News. “He apparently thought at one point that he was running for the Senate and later couldn’t remember what state he was campaigning in. This had been going on for months and was getting worse.”

Read the full story ›