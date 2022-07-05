OnlyFans star claims she was fired from teaching over porn account

By Reagan Reese

Daily Caller News Foundation

An OnlyFans star claims she was fired from her job as a teacher because of her porn account, according to a post on her OnlyFans account.

An OnlyFans account known as “Juree” announced she had been fired from a teaching position on June 27 after an article from Real News Michiana alleged the Juree OnlyFans profile belonged to Sarah Seales, a teacher at an Indiana STEM program. Juree appeared to confirm the story in a post on her OnlyFans account.

TRENDING: IRS packing serious ammunition, now Republicans look to ban it

Seales was reportedly employed as a teacher at the Department of Defense STARBASE school in South Bend, Indiana, according to Real News Michiana.

Seales said she would continue to “work diligently” on her page after her firing.

The Department of Defense STARBASE program is for students in 4th-6th grade to learn through “hands-on activities in science, technology and mathematics based on the physics of flight,” according to the program’s website. The Department of Defense began funding the STARBASE programs in 1993.

Juree called herself a single mom trying many side jobs citing her “continuous over-drafting of her bank account,” a post on her account explained. She was subject to humiliation and bullying because of her activity on OnlyFans, she said.

STARBASE did not immediately respond to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

The article by Real News Michiana was a “vile attempt” to ruin Juree’s life leaving her “shocked and saddened,” she stated on her account.

Juree and the Department of Defense did not immediately respond to TheDCNF’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!