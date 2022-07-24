A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Parents push back when schools given LGBT-affirming kids' books

'It is experimental ... it's going to cause a lot of confusion and problems with identity'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 24, 2022 at 4:04pm
(Image by i410hlr from Pixabay)

(SAN DIEGO UNION-TRIBUNE) -- One picture book tells the story of a boy who gets teased at school for wanting to wear jewelry and nail polish, but finds acceptance from his family. Another is about a crayon labeled as red that is really blue.

Over the past three years, Orange County native Keiko Feldman has helped donate and hand-deliver more than 15,000 LGBTQ-affirming children’s books to more than 1,000 public school libraries, mostly in California.

The idea is to show children from a young age that it’s okay to be LGBTQ, said Feldman, a documentary producer who is mom to one transgender child and one gay child and who co-founded the nonprofit Open Books.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







