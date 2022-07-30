For party's sake, Trump must wait until after midterms to declare intentions

(THE LID) – On Thursday, Eric Trump used a golf bag featuring Trump 2024″ lettering under an American flag patch during a tournament at his father’s New Jersey club.

It’s no secret the former president is eager to launch another bid for the Oval Office; many Republicans agree that’s fine, but most everyone also agrees – including the man who will likely be the next Speaker of the House — it would be selfish and disastrous for Trump to announce before this autumn’s crucial midterm elections.

During a recent speech in Arizona, Trump teased another campaign run but thankfully indicated he’d perhaps wait until after November.

