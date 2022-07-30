A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
For party's sake, Trump must wait until after midterms to declare intentions

During recent speech, indicated he'd wait until November

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 30, 2022 at 5:25pm
President Donald J. Trump speaks at the Republican National Convention on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020 (RNC video screenshot)

(THE LID) – On Thursday, Eric Trump used a golf bag featuring Trump 2024″ lettering under an American flag patch during a tournament at his father’s New Jersey club.

It’s no secret the former president is eager to launch another bid for the Oval Office; many Republicans agree that’s fine, but most everyone also agrees – including the man who will likely be the next Speaker of the House — it would be selfish and disastrous for Trump to announce before this autumn’s crucial midterm elections.

During a recent speech in Arizona, Trump teased another campaign run but thankfully indicated he’d perhaps wait until after November.

