Pentagon memo blows lid off J6 committee's claim Trump supported 'insurrection'

Utterly failed to show former president was in any way responsible for massive security failure

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 23, 2022 at 5:55pm
Outside during the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot (Wikimedia Commons)

(BECKER NEWS) – The partisan January 6 committee has utterly failed to show that former President Donald Trump was in any responsible for the massive security failure that led to protesters overwhelming the Capitol building during the convening of the Electoral College.

In the Inspector General’s report on the Department of Defense’s response to the Capitol riots, there is a passage that fundamentally undercuts everything the partisan January 6 committee has been claiming about Donald Trump’s role in the purported ‘insurrection.’

“Mr. Miller and GEN Milley met with the President at the White House at 5:30 p.m,” the IG report states. “The primary topic they discussed was unrelated to the scheduled rally. GEN Milley told us that at the end of the meeting, the President told Mr. Miller that there would be a large number of protestors on January 6, 2021, and Mr. Miller should ensure sufficient National Guard or Soldiers would be there to make sure it was a safe event. Gen Milley told us that Mr. Miller responded, ‘We’ve got a plan and we’ve got it covered.’”

Read the full story ›

