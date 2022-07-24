A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
DiversionsWND SPORTS
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Pete Rose to appear on Phillies' Field for first time in more than 30 years

81-year-old agreed to a lifetime ban after MLB found he placed bets on team he managed

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 24, 2022 at 5:14pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(OUTKICK) -- It’s been over 30 years since Pete Rose stepped foot on the Philadelphia Philles’ field, but that streak will soon come to an end.

Rose, baseball’s career hits leader, will appear on the Phillies’ field next month as the team is set to recognize the 1980 World Series championship team, according to ESPN. The 81-year-old agreed to a lifetime ban in 1989 after MLB found Rose placed bets on the Cincinnati Reds, a team he played for and managed, between 1985 and 1987.

Larry Bowa, Rose’s teammate on the 1980 Phillies team, shared the news that Rose would be attending the ceremony on the field on Saturday night during the Phillies’ broadcast. A spokesperson for the team confirmed that Rose would indeed be in attendance for the ceremony on August 7.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Pete Rose to appear on Phillies' Field for first time in more than 30 years
Human bones unearthed at cemetery, thanks to groundhogs
'You're a demon' and 'I'm going to f***ing kill you!' shouts pharmacist
'Boy, I'll ... choke slam you': Preschool employee accused of threat arrested
Parents push back when schools given LGBT-affirming kids' books
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×