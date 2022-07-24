Pete Rose to appear on Phillies' Field for first time in more than 30 years

(OUTKICK) -- It’s been over 30 years since Pete Rose stepped foot on the Philadelphia Philles’ field, but that streak will soon come to an end.

Rose, baseball’s career hits leader, will appear on the Phillies’ field next month as the team is set to recognize the 1980 World Series championship team, according to ESPN. The 81-year-old agreed to a lifetime ban in 1989 after MLB found Rose placed bets on the Cincinnati Reds, a team he played for and managed, between 1985 and 1987.

Larry Bowa, Rose’s teammate on the 1980 Phillies team, shared the news that Rose would be attending the ceremony on the field on Saturday night during the Phillies’ broadcast. A spokesperson for the team confirmed that Rose would indeed be in attendance for the ceremony on August 7.

