Piercingly perceptive! Kamala's quotes assembled for posterity

Joe Biden undoubtedly is the free world's gaffe master at this point. He's able to twist words and mix phrases to distort just about any message.

But if he's the gaffe master, Kamala Harris has to be the queen of confusion.

With such comments as, "I think that, to be very honest with you, I do believe that we should have rightly believed what we certainly believe that certain issues are just settled."

All right, then.

It is The Federalist that has compiled quotes from "girlboss Vice President Kamala Harris" for people to enjoy.

"And may it remind you to work together to be unburdened by what you believe are your highest priorities to take seriously, and then move forward."

Her "settled" comment came in a discussion about the faulty and now-overturned Roe Supreme Court abortion ruling.

The report said during a speech in Louisiana, she said, "We were all doing a tour of the library here and talking about the significance of the passage of time, right? The significance of the passage of time, so when you think about it there is great significant to passage of time. There is such great significance to the passage of time."

She perfected what the report described as "rhetorical repetition," commenting about Jamaica.

"For Jamaica, one of the issues that has been presented as an issue that is economic in the way its impact has been the pandemic. We will assist Jamaica in COVID recovery by assisting in terms of the recovery efforts in Jamaica that have been essential to, I believe, what is necessary to strengthen not only the issue of public health but also the economy."

On the simply topic of space, she intoned, "Space is exciting. It spurs our imaginations, and it forces us to ask big questions. Space, it affects us all, and it connects us all."

Giving in to her desire to be specific, she once said, "When we talk about children of the community, they are a children of the community."

And on climate change, she explained reassuringly that, "We will work together and continue to work together to address these issues, to tackle these challenges, and to work together as we continue to work, operating from the new norms, rules, and agreements that we will convene to work together on, to galvanize global action … and I know we will work on this together."

To a conference of Latinos, she confirmed, "Despite the odds and the obstacles, we push to move forward, that we are guided by what we see, that can be, unburdened by what has been."

"Enjoy this aesthetic collection of wisdom and insight," the report explained.

