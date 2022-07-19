A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'Playing by their rules': Fox News guest wants to give illegals 'directions to Nancy Pelosi's home'

'They laid it out and we will play the same game'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 19, 2022 at 12:24pm
U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. (White House photo)

By Harold Hutchison
Daily Caller News Foundation

A Fox News guest suggested Monday that illegal aliens be given the address for prominent Democrats, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“I would also give each of them directions to Nancy Pelosi’s home, Muriel Bowser’s home, the White House, Capitol Hill so they can go park themselves…” Monica Crowley said in reference to illegal immigrants being bused into Washington, D.C. from Texas and Arizona before she was cut off by Fox News host Sean Hannity.

“Monica, now you’re doxxing like the Supreme Court justices,” Hannity said.

WATCH:

Protesters demonstrated outside the homes of conservative Supreme Court justices after a draft opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization leaked weeks prior to the high court’s official release of the ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade. Conservatives accused Attorney General Merrick Garland of not acting against the protests, which they claimed violated federal law.

“Apparently, the White House, AOC, other Democrats are perfectly fine with that,” Crowley, a talk-show host and commentator who served as a spokeswoman for the Treasury Department in the Trump administration, responded. “So this is their rules, right, Sean? We are playing by their rules. They laid it out and we will play the same game.”

“I think the president’s view is that there’s a lot of passion, a lot of fear, a lot of sadness from many, many people across this country about what they saw in that leaked document,” then-White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in May in response to protesters at justices’ homes.

Fox News referred the Daily Caller News Foundation to Crowley, who could not be reached for comment.

Pelosi did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the DCNF.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

