Police officers arrested on felony theft charges

(KMGH-TV) -- DENVER — Two Denver police officers were arrested on felony theft charges following accusations the father and son stole thousands of dollars in unearned wages in off-duty work with a private employer.

Officers Michael Pineda, 50, and Santana Pineda, 26, were taken into custody Tuesday morning following an internal affairs investigation that began on April 21, 2022.

According to an affidavit, the father and son worked as off-duty security officers for a retail store in the 7200 block of East 36th Avenue in Denver from at least Feb. 28 of this year.

