Police officers arrested on felony theft charges

Accused of stealing thousands by allegedly falsifying hours

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 26, 2022 at 8:47pm
(Photo by Joe Kovacs)

(Photo by Joe Kovacs)

(KMGH-TV) -- DENVER — Two Denver police officers were arrested on felony theft charges following accusations the father and son stole thousands of dollars in unearned wages in off-duty work with a private employer.

Officers Michael Pineda, 50, and Santana Pineda, 26, were taken into custody Tuesday morning following an internal affairs investigation that began on April 21, 2022.

According to an affidavit, the father and son worked as off-duty security officers for a retail store in the 7200 block of East 36th Avenue in Denver from at least Feb. 28 of this year.

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







