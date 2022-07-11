A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Poll: Now even DEMOCRATS want Biden to step down in 2024

'I don't want someone knocking on death's door'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 11, 2022 at 10:41am
Joe Biden delivers remarks on Earth Day prior to signing an executive order strengthening the nation's forests, communities and local economies Friday, April 22, 2022, at Seward Park in Seattle. (Official White House photo by Chandler West)

By Max Keating
Daily Caller News Foundation

A majority of registered Democrats would like someone other than President Joe Biden to be their party’s nominee in 2024, according to a poll released Monday.

Nearly two-thirds of Democrats responded that they would rather somebody else at the top of the ticket, with respondents citing the economy, inflation and President Biden’s age as major determinants for their opposition to his leading the party in 2024, according to a New York Times/Siena College poll released Monday. Biden fared particularly poorly with younger voters; 94% of Democrats under the age of 30 said they would prefer a different presidential nominee.

The NYT/Siena College poll found that just 13% of American voters said the nation was “on the right track,” the lowest point since the depths of the financial crisis in 2008.

Despite the low job approval, the NYT/Siena College poll found that 92% of registered Democrats would begrudgingly vote for Biden against former President Trump in a hypothetical matchup, and the Times has Biden edging out Trump 44%-41% in a nationwide matchup.

The NYT surveyed 849 registered voters nationwide between July 5-7, with a margin of error of plus or minus 4.1%.

Another poll published by Civiqs on Sunday suggested that President Joe Biden has dipped below 30% approval.

Biden’s approval has been on a gradual but consistent decline since July 2021, according to Civiqs’ data, which now suggests that just 29% of Americans approve of the president’s job performance as of yesterday evening.

Within his own party, President Biden has dipped from a high of 91% approval in April 2021 to just 64% today, Civiqs reported.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







