Poll warns feds half of nation believes government 'corrupt'

Was Jan. 6, 2021, an "insurrection?"

The Capitol riot has been portrayed that way by Democrats and their allies in the legacy media ever since that day because it appears they want to use it to lash out angrily at those upset with the federal government's actions, particularly regarding the 2020 election.

If they can harass and bully, even jail, dissenters, so much the better, it appears.

But now there's a poll out that warns that more than half of the nation believes the government is "corrupt."

And a large bloc is open to the concept it may "soon be necessary to take up arms" against the feds.

The poll is from the University of Chicago – Institute of Politics, and was described by Courthouse News.

The report said the poll "found that over a quarter of a deeply alienated American public, particularly those who identify as Republican, believe that it may 'soon be necessary to take up arms' against the government."

The poll was a collaboration of Neil Newhouse, a Republican pollster, and Joel Benenson, a Democrat pollster, the report said.

They interviewed 1,000 registered voters.

"A slight majority of those, 56%, said they believed the government was corrupt and 'rigged against everyday people like me,' with self-identified Republicans polling substantially higher on that question than Democrats," the report said.

"In total, 28% of voters agreed with the statement 'it may be necessary at some point soon for citizens to take up arms against the government.' That skewed heavily toward Republicans, with one in three Republicans and 45% of self-identified 'strong Republicans' agreeing with the statement. The GOP doesn’t hold a monopoly on the sentiment, though – one in five Democrats agreed, as did 35% of self-identified independent voters," the report said.

About one-third of those in that category admitted to pollsters they had guns in their homes, the poll said.

"These really are stunning results, that really go to the depth of the nation’s partisan divide and the extent to which Americans really don’t trust the media to provide unbiased information," Newhouse told CN. "The bottom line is, it’s worse out there than we thought."

There long has been a divide in the nation between leftist and conservative thought, but it erupted openly on the stage during the presidency of Donald Trump, when Democrats conspired to create the false claim his campaign colluded with Russia, then used made-up evidence to get the government's law enforcement agencies to investigate – and charge – some of Trump's aides.

It was the subject of a special counsel investigation that clouded Trump's term for years. What we now know is that it was created and orchestrated by twice-failed Democrat presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton, aided by Democrats in power during the Barack Obama reign, up to and including those in the White House.

The legacy and social media industries proved themselves handmaidens of the Democrat Party during the Trump term, with reporters openly badgering the president, earning his label of them as the enemy.

Democrats tried twice – and failed both times – to impeach and remove Trump from office – once after he already had finished his term. And the current partisan committee assembled by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who was behind those two failed removal attempts, is viewed by many as a third attempt at impeaching Trump, this time with the goal, admitted by some Democrats, of stopping Trump from running for office in 2024.

The poll shows the depth of the divide now facing Americans, and the impact of that situation even on individuals.

"The data really shows that it has personal consequences,” Newhouse told CN. “People have lost friends. They’ve avoided discussions about politics. They’ve quit social media, they’ve stopped buying a brand because of their partisan views…. They have taken action because of their political experiences."

Stunningly, 8% responded that they have sought therapy over the chasm. The poll confirmed 19% had lost a relationship with a friend or relative, and 25% claimed it had made them physically ill.

CN reported Newhouse explained both sides view the other with similar perspectives. Both, he said, are "ticked off at the other side, they don’t trust them, they think they’re pushing misinformation and that they’re bullies about what they believe."

Political science professor David Schultz of Hamline University told CN the poll confirms that "we live in two different partisan worlds, with each side having its own facts, its own bubbles, its own visions of the world."

Schultz turned grim about ways to reduce political division, the report said.

"A lot of people need to die,” he said. “Part of what’s going on here is that we have an enormous generational divide.”

The report said 2020 was the first time in 20 years that Baby Boomers were not the majority of voters.

The Washington Times said the poll "reveals not only the growing divides we have witnessed in recent years but strong sentiments that the majority of media outlets contribute to these divisions by intentionally misleading their audiences to promote a political point of view."

The poll also showed 30% say religion is important when they make friends, and 20% consider ethnicity, but a majority 52% consider the new person's "views on politics."

Fifty-six percent trust elections are conducted fairly and accurately counted, but 39% don't. Nearly half "feel more and more like a stranger in my own country." Another majority, 54%, are dissatisfied with what kids are being taught in schools, and 47% consider politics so "divisive" they avoid such discussions.

Startlingly, 32% would not be comfortable with someone from the other party babysitting their kids, 28% would not want someone in the other party doing their taxes and 27% would not want them watching a home while on vacation.

Thirty-nine percent said they do not want the other party teaching their kids in schools, and 46% would doubt the other party's count of local precinct votes.

