Poor Jill and Joe – just victims of circumstances

It's gotten to the point where nothing that comes out of the Biden White House surprises me. Not only are we inundated with Joe Biden's decrees as to how he plans to save not only this country but the world – but now we have to hear the first lady, practically in tears, tell us how poor Joe has had so many of his presidential hopes dashed.

If this weren't so ludicrous, it would be sad.

The first lady, Dr. Jill Biden, was speaking at a fundraiser for the Democratic National Committee in Nantucket when she spilled the beans as to how so many of her husbands' hopes for his presidency have been dashed by real life.

It appeared to the audience that she actually departed from her prepared remarks to digress as to how things just haven't worked out as Joe Biden planned.

According to Mrs. Biden, Joe came into the White House with plans for the future that would transform the country – but instead he has been met with events they didn't or couldn't anticipate.

She mentioned Roe v. Wade and the ensuing problems and discord that continue. She also mentioned the domestic gun violence that seemingly has no end. Then there is the war in Ukraine and the growing international discord with Russia and Vladimir Putin.

She didn't mention the abysmal handling of our withdrawal from Afghanistan, but certainly the fallout from that was not in Joe Biden's original plans. He is faced with dealing with the effect of all this on America's standing internationally.

Speaking to the group, Mrs. Biden said, "He had so many hopes and plans for things he wanted to do, but every time you turned around, he had to address the problems of the moment."

Oh, darn. Real life just keeps getting in the way.

She continued, "He's just had so many things thrown his way. Who would have ever thought about what happened …?" as she listed the international issues Biden has to deal with.

Somehow, I find it hard to believe that someone who has spent his life in politics and in elected office, Joseph Biden, finds the events a president has to deal "unexpected."

Dr. Biden also lamented that she had her own first lady goals – issues such as community colleges, military families and cancer – but she also found out when in the White House that issues of the day had to take precedence. She described it as having to be "first lady of the moment."

Poor Jill.

Be that as it may, the reality is that the country is dealing with skyrocketing gasoline prices, increasing inflation, food and household goods shortages and so much more on the economic front, to say nothing of the rising crime rate across the country.

In addition, there is the simmering scandal concerning Joe's son Hunter and their apparently shared business dealings. The full truth there has yet to be made public.

That any of these and more are the result of what Joe Biden has done (or not done during his time in the Oval Office) was not addressed by his wife as she continued her lament. You see, poor Joe is a victim of circumstance.

She didn't get into the reality that his approval rating continues to sink and could easily set a record for a sitting president.

And speaking of the office of president, she could not resist bringing up the 2020 election and the choice of voters between Biden and Trump.

As quoted in Breitbart, Jill Biden said her husband was the right person to lead the country during these difficult times. In recalling the 2020 presidential election, she indicated that those who voted for Donald Trump were "evil."

Thanks, Jill.

She talked about people who voted for her husband: "I think they chose him, at least I my mind, maybe yours as well, because it was a choice between good and evil."

I don't know about you, but that alone disqualifies both Jill Biden and her husband from serving in the White House.

Talk about perverted thoughts from perverted people – and yet, they are in positions of power over our lives.

Heaven help us, and our future.

Think about this the next time you vote.

