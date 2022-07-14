Pop-up ice cream truck is selling 'Eat the Rich' popsicles shaped like Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg'

(YAHOO) – "Bite Bezos." "Munch Musk." "Snack on Jack." So read the ice cream trucks that have popped up around New York City and Los Angeles this week, offering passersby their signature treat: "Eat the Rich" popsicles.

Each popsicle is an uncanny representation of one of five Big Tech billionaires — Amazon's Jeff Bezos, Alibaba's Jack Ma, Meta's Mark Zuckerberg, Microsoft's Bill Gates, or Tesla's Elon Musk.

With their massive candy eyes and tech founders' recognizable features (like Gates' glasses or Zuckerberg's hair), the popsicles are a play on the term "eat the rich," a slogan that's become a rallying cry among Gen Z and Millennials frustrated with wealth inequality.

