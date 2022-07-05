A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Pope Francis denies he is planning to resign soon

'It never entered my mind'

WND News Services
Published July 4, 2022
Pope Francis at the Vatican, Oct. 29, 2021 (Vatican video screenshot)

(REUTERS) -- VATICAN CITY -- Pope Francis has dismissed reports that he plans to resign in the near future, saying he is on track to visit Canada this month and hopes to be able to go to Moscow and Kyiv as soon as possible after that.

In an exclusive interview in his Vatican residence, Francis also denied rumours that he had cancer, joking that his doctors "didn't tell me anything about it," and for the first time gave details of the knee condition that has prevented him carrying out some duties.

In a 90-minute conversation on Saturday afternoon, conducted in Italian, with no aides present, the 85-year-old pontiff also repeated his condemnation of abortion following the U.S. Supreme Court ruling last month.

These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







