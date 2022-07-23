A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
FaithMATTERS OF LIFE AND DEATH
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Pregnancy centers saving more babies, helping more women than ever before

'A lot of times when girls come to the center they are broken and scared'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 23, 2022 at 11:48am
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Image courtesy Unsplash)

(Image courtesy Unsplash)

(LIFENEWS) – Pro-life pregnancy centers across the U.S. are preparing to help more mothers in need now that the U.S. Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade.

In Kentucky, Kay Hammond of the Appalachian Pregnancy Care Center said they are serving 200 families right now, and they expect that number to increase when the state abortion ban goes into effect, the Appalachian News-Express reports. A judge recently blocked the pro-life law, but state Attorney General Daniel Cameron is appealing.

Hammond, the executive director of the Pikeville non-profit, told the newspaper that she has been reaching out to local pro-lifers and churches to ask for help in anticipation of the increase. She said they want to be prepared to help women with both material and emotional support.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







College student files complaint against campus police for listing race of dangerous criminal
Rashida Tlaib: Parents speaking at school board meetings are 'white supremacists'
New elementary school to have all 'gender-neutral' bathrooms
Teachers' union chief accused of 'stoking' the culture war
Vatican cardinal calls for 'immediate' end to new fossil fuels
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×