Pregnancy centers saving more babies, helping more women than ever before

(LIFENEWS) – Pro-life pregnancy centers across the U.S. are preparing to help more mothers in need now that the U.S. Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade.

In Kentucky, Kay Hammond of the Appalachian Pregnancy Care Center said they are serving 200 families right now, and they expect that number to increase when the state abortion ban goes into effect, the Appalachian News-Express reports. A judge recently blocked the pro-life law, but state Attorney General Daniel Cameron is appealing.

Hammond, the executive director of the Pikeville non-profit, told the newspaper that she has been reaching out to local pro-lifers and churches to ask for help in anticipation of the increase. She said they want to be prepared to help women with both material and emotional support.

Read the full story ›