Professor: 'Unbearable' that white people dominate discussions on 'climate anxiety'

'I am deeply concerned about the racial implications'

Published July 20, 2022 at 8:46pm
Published July 20, 2022 at 8:46pm
(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- There’s a new concern in the relatively new field of so-called “climate anxiety”: Those interested in it are very white.

Wired reports this “unbearable whiteness” caused a “growing discomfort” in California State Polytechnic University, Humboldt Professor Sarah Ray (who’s white, by the way) early in 2021, so much so that she wrote an op-ed about it.

“[A] year into the pandemic, after the murder of George Floyd and the protests that followed, and the attack on the U.S. Capitol, I am deeply concerned about the racial implications of climate anxiety,” Ray wrote.

