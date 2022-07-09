A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
U.S.THE LEFT UNHINGED
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Progressive city hosts summer camp for budding anarchists

'Put those killer cops in jail! ...'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 9, 2022 at 5:42pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(HEADLINE USA) – The far-left city of Portland, Oregon, will once more host its annual Antifa summer camp for aspiring political activists and mob members, PJ Media reported. The radicals have not met to indoctrinate the children since before the pandemic.

The title of the camp this summer is “Budding Roses Summer Camp: a Story of Applied Anarchist Pedagogy,” according to a recently released flier. It will be targeted towards children ranging from 4th to 8th grade.

The camp is sponsored by the Anarchist Pedagogies Network.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Liberal protest group offers 'bounties' for info on where conservative justices are located
Dems want $500 billion more for climate change, Obamacare
Residents could face $2,000 fine for watering their lawn under new restrictions
Progressive city hosts summer camp for budding anarchists
Man on parole begs climate activists to move so he doesn't go to jail for missing work
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×