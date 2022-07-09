Progressive city hosts summer camp for budding anarchists

(HEADLINE USA) – The far-left city of Portland, Oregon, will once more host its annual Antifa summer camp for aspiring political activists and mob members, PJ Media reported. The radicals have not met to indoctrinate the children since before the pandemic.

The title of the camp this summer is “Budding Roses Summer Camp: a Story of Applied Anarchist Pedagogy,” according to a recently released flier. It will be targeted towards children ranging from 4th to 8th grade.

The camp is sponsored by the Anarchist Pedagogies Network.

