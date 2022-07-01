How to put zip into your July 4 barbecue

If you're going to be one of the 200 million Americans planning to celebrate July 4th weekend with a cookout or picnic, then Billy Twang has the best dry rubs to help make a memorable grilling experience.

Billy Twang established its humble beginnings in 1992 and makes all of its Texas dry rubs in America, which is patriotically consistent with celebrating our country's independence.

At www.BillyTwang.com, you can choose between six super-delicious dry rubs that will make a memorable grilling experience.

Old No. 3 is the rub that started it all and is known as the "classic Texas dalmatian mix." Old No. 3 is your go-to all-purpose seasoning for barbecuing, cooking, or grilling. A humble "hat trick" combination of salt, pepper, and granulated garlic is simply the finest, considering the texture and quality of the ingredients. You'll notice modest hints of Fleur de Sel, Tellicherry Pepper, and Garlic Powder.

TRENDING: That '08 beater: Fix it or sell it?

Punch rub packs robust flavors with top-notch ingredients sourced from Mexico, France, and India. Punch is a famous rub to sprinkle on chicken breast, pork tenderloin and chops, salads, and vegetables. Not for the faint of heart, this spicy companion includes Crushed Chili Peppers (such as Chipotle Pepper), Fleur de Sel, Tellicherry Pepper, Roasted Garlic Powder, Cilantro, and Oregano.

One of the favorites of my wife and I is the Big Dry Rub. It is just a tad on the sweet end (but not too sweet) and is full of savory and peppery flavors from a romantic blend of old-world spices. Spread the top-quality sourced ingredients on trout, salmon, or pork/pork tenderloin. We used some of our Texas-size 6.2-ounce bags of Big on chicken breast. The flavors from Dark Brown Sugar, Fleur de Sel, Tellicherry Pepper, Aleppo Pepper, Urfa Pepper, and Garlic Powder definitely come through.

Our other personal favorite is the Geaux Rub. Maybe it's because we live in Florida, but we love the smoky, Southern heat combined with the classic Cajun spice that would warm the souls of folks in nearby Louisiana. Perfectly garlicky for gumbo, grits, shrimp, and chicken. I think part another reason it's a favorite for us is because of the cayenne pepper.

If beef is on your barbecue Billy Twang recommends the robust flavor of Black Rub. An easy crowd-pleaser for family, friends, and neighbors, the balance of Black's ingredients (Fleur de Sel, Tellicherry Pepper, Espresso, Dark Brown Sugar, Garlic Powder) means your beef and steaks will never be boring.

If grilling chicken or fish is on your list, then Billy Twang's White Dry Rub might be for you. It is the right combination of white pepper, sea salt, sugar, and other premium white ingredients. White goes on thick and creates a batter-like crust. Spicy, savory, and resembles a ranch dressing dry rub. The long list of ingredients includes Fleur de Sel, White Pepper, Granulated Sugar, Ground Mustard Seed, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Sour Cream Powder (Cream Solids, Cultured Nonfat Milk), Rice Concentrate (anti-caking agent), and Citric Acid.

And right now, Billy Twang is having a 50% off sale for the entire month of July! It's the best time of the year to get in on the best dry rubs in the business! Seriously, you're not going to "knock it out of the park" from your backyard using the same spices bought from the same store as your neighbor down the street.

As a satisfied customer myself of the various Billy Twang dry rubs, I can't imagine you would not be absolutely thrilled with your order. Still, if you aren't for any reason, the fine folks at Billy Twang will cheerfully replace your purchase or refund your money – your choice.

All U.S. orders receive free ground shipping. If you happen to be ordering internationally, $100 or more qualifies for free ground shipping. No promotional codes are needed. You can even choose Affirm at checkout to make three monthly installments without interest.

For the best Texas-sized dry rubs with the best ingredients around, be sure to check out Billy Twang. Whether you're cookout or picnic includes grilling fish, chicken, beef, pork, gumbo, grits, or vegetables, nothing surpasses Billy Twang for quality ingredients.

About Roger Simmermaker

Roger Simmermaker has written multiple books on buying American and trade policy since 1996, and has been a frequent guest on Fox News, Fox Business Network, CNN, and MSNBC. Roger has also been quoted or featured in The Wall Street Journal, USA Today, BusinessWeek, and The New York Times, among many other publications. His new book " UNCONSTITUTIONAL: Our Founding Fathers Rejected FREE TRADE And So Should We," was printed in January 2020.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

If you like WND, get the news that matters most delivered directly to your inbox – for FREE!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!