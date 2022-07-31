A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Putin: America is main threat to Russia

'The strategic policy of the USA to dominate the world's oceans'

Published July 31, 2022 at 7:38pm
Published July 31, 2022 at 7:38pm
An F/A-18F Super Hornet assigned to the 'Bounty Hunters' of Strike Fighter Squadron 2 launches off the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson in the Philippine Sea, Sept. 17, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeff D. Kempton)

(REUTERS) -- ST. PETERSBURG, Russia -- President Vladimir Putin on Sunday signed a new naval doctrine which cast the United States as Russia's main rival and set out Russia's global maritime ambitions for crucial areas such as the Arctic and in the Black Sea.

Speaking on Russia's Navy Day in the former imperial capital of St Petersburg founded by Tsar Peter the Great, Putin praised Peter for making Russia a great sea power and increasing the global standing of the Russian state.

After inspecting the navy, Putin made a short speech in which he promised that what he touted as Russia's unique Zircon hypersonic cruise missiles, cautioning that Russia had the military clout to defeat any potential aggressors.

Read the full story ›

