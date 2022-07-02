A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Putin wages 'economic terrorism' in Ukraine by planting land mines on farmland, seaports

Drones deployed to detect buried threats

Published July 2, 2022 at 3:14pm
Published July 2, 2022 at 3:14pm
(Image courtesy Pexels)

(FOX NEWS) – Russian President Vladimir Putin has waged "economic terrorism" in Ukraine by stocking its farmlands and Black Sea ports full of explosive mines, an official working to de-mine Kyiv told Fox News.

"There’s 20 plus years of mining work already in Ukraine and for every day of war there’s an additional 30 days of mining work that will be required," Cameron Chill, CEO of drone company Draganfly Inc. (DPRO), explained to Fox News upon his return from Kyiv.

Chill has been working with Ukraine’s emergency management services to deploy drones to efficiently detect buried mines left behind by Russian forces after they withdrew from areas surrounding Kyiv in late March.

Read the full story ›

