A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Education Politics U.S.ANIMAL KINGDOM
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

'Racialized' dog names result in longer waits for adoption, study says

'These names shape people's behavior'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 25, 2022 at 9:55pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- A recent study claims that dogs with “racialized” names face longer waits for adoption than canines with white-sounding monikers.

UCLA’s Natasha Quadlin and Bradley Montgomery of Ohio State, both sociologists, note in Social Psychology Quarterly that, like non-human names, perceptions of Black names (such as “Leroy”) are “tied to slower times to adoption, with this effect being concentrated among pit bulls, a breed that is stereotyped as dangerous and racialized as Black.”

“[The] findings demonstrate the remarkable durability of racialized names,” according to the study abstract. “These names shape people’s behavior and their impressions of others even when they are attached to animals—not just humans.”

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







'Racialized' dog names result in longer waits for adoption, study says
Doctor punished for criticizing COVID vax sues hospital for $25 million
Major city's residents resort to crowdfunding cops to protect themselves
WATCH: Dem in Congress refuses to say if Biden should run again, abruptly ends interview
Pope apologizes for 'evil committed by so many Christians'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×