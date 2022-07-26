'Racialized' dog names result in longer waits for adoption, study says

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- A recent study claims that dogs with “racialized” names face longer waits for adoption than canines with white-sounding monikers.

UCLA’s Natasha Quadlin and Bradley Montgomery of Ohio State, both sociologists, note in Social Psychology Quarterly that, like non-human names, perceptions of Black names (such as “Leroy”) are “tied to slower times to adoption, with this effect being concentrated among pit bulls, a breed that is stereotyped as dangerous and racialized as Black.”

“[The] findings demonstrate the remarkable durability of racialized names,” according to the study abstract. “These names shape people’s behavior and their impressions of others even when they are attached to animals—not just humans.”

Read the full story ›