Radicals sue to keep pornography in Florida school libraries

Far-left activists in Florida have launched a lawsuit against four school districts in the state because they're following state law – the Parental Rights in Education legislation that was signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The legislation prohibits educators from having conversations with students K-3 involving sexual orientation or gender identity, without express parental approval.

Part of that program includes the removal of pornographic novels from schools.

But activist Jen Cousins is fighting that effort, naming in a lawsuit schools in Orange County, Duval County, Indian River County and Palm Beach.

According to a report in the Gateway Pundit, Cousins' campaign now includes berating public officials "for removing tomes that include abhorrent text and graphic pictorial representations of sometimes pedophiliac sex acts…"

The lawsuit, being handled by the extremists at the Southern Poverty Law Center and other foundations, claims the law "was enacted to shame and silence LGBT students and families."

The legal claim suggests, "HB 1557 shames and stigmatizes these students and families, invites school officials, teachers, and classmates to view them as inferior, harms their long-term health and well-being, and denies them equal educational opportunities on the basis of their sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, and transgender status."

The report noted, however, that, "The intent of the bill has been quite clear from the start. It serves to stop woke progressive educators from manipulating young children to participate in the consumption of pornographic and pedophiliac text, along with adopting the far-left political stances of the very people tasked with educating them about reading, writing, and arithmetic."

The Gateway Pundit explained its journalist was ejected from a meeting of the Orange County schools "for simply reading passages from 'Gender Queer,' a filthy pornographic novel that was available to students without parental permission…"

Cousins, the report explains, also, "routinely refers to anyone who opposes sexually charged content and pornographic materials in public schools as a 'domestic terrorist, white nationalist, or racist.'"

The report noted Pastor Willie Montague, a candidate in Florida’s 10th congressional district in Central Florida, said he is "enraged" that people like Cousins are trying to impose their agenda on students.

"We want our children to be safe from the political games being played right out right now across America. Pornographic novels like 'Gender Queer' have no place among our children. The fact that we have a group of people who want to brainwash schoolchildren with their perverse sexual ideals should not only be concerning, it is now criminal for them to do so thanks to Gov. Ron DeSantis. When I get to D.C., federal legislation addressing this indoctrination across America will be one of my first priorities."

