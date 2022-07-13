What a REAL J6 committee would investigate

Let's step back and look at the bigger picture.

On Jan 6, 2021, President Donald Trump asked that the electoral votes for several states be sent back to those states (redress of grievances as per the First Amendment) for verification that unconstitutional changes to voting procedures were not made during the 2020 election.

Three states have now been found to have made unconstitutional changes prior to and during the 2020 general election. Two of them, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, should rescind their Electoral College votes for Joe Biden as requested by Trump. Georgia violated its own laws concerning drop boxes and ballot harvesting and thus should have been prevented from casting any electoral votes. Those three states account for 46 electoral votes. If those 46 are subtracted from Biden's 306, then Biden only received 260 electoral votes. He is 10 short. He is not our president.

Trump was correct all along. Biden did not win. This Jan. 6 Committee is trying to distract Americans from this truth.

On Jan. 6 of last year, a political rally of a quarter million people was held where Trump and his supporters petitioned the Congress for a redress of grievances concerning the 2020 election. Mike Pence and the Democrat-controlled Congress ignored that request for a redress.

Yes, a riot by less than a thousand people of those quarter million also happened on Jan 6. But the issue of the redress is still not resolved. That, not the riot, is the big issue, which the Jan. 6 Committee is ignoring. And it is looking more and more that Trump was correct in asking for the redress.

The First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution: "Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances. "

If Republicans retake the House in November, this should be its immediate agenda:

1. Replace the biased J6 committee with a balance of pro-Trump and anti-Trump members, instead of the current nine, who all voted to impeach the president. Then investigate everyone involved with Jan. 6, including Nancy Pelosi, the FBI, Mike Pence and the Capitol Police.

2. Investigate what the Biden administration did that cut the U.S. production of oil and hurt America's oil independence.

3. Empower a special investigator to figure out which states implemented illegal and/or unconstitutional election processes in 2020. Determine how many votes were affected and if the outcomes in those states were compromised, and then determine what do do about it now. Judges have already determined that Pennsylvania and Wisconsin implemented unconstitutional changes. How much did the illegal drop boxes and ballot harvesting in Georgia affect the election? How about in Arizona, Nevada, Michigan and Virginia?

4. Investigate Joe Biden over the revelations found on Hunter's laptop.

Things will get very interesting if/when Republicans retake the House. Democrats are worried. Karma is a b**ch.

