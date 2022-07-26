What's REALLY behind today's youth transgender craze?

First of all, the forbidden truth has to be stated clearly and unequivocally: It is impossible for a male to become a female, or for a female to become a male. Period.

Virtually the entire human race recognized this obvious truth from the beginning of human life on earth until around 2013. That’s when the powerful LGBT lobby pressured and intimidated the notoriously weak-kneed American Psychiatric Association into de-pathologizing gender identity disorder in the fifth edition of its “Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders” (so-called “DSM-5”), psychiatrists’ official “bible” for diagnosing mental illnesses.

Thus was transgenderism or transsexualism, until then a vexing mental disorder, suddenly declared to be perfectly normal, as virtually the entire “mainstream media” exuberantly reported at the time.

Except it’s not. “The science” regarding gender couldn’t be more clear and incontrovertible: Almost all of the 30-40 trillion cells in an adult male’s body are permanently encoded with XY – that means MALE – chromosomes. So changing one’s first name and pronouns, wearing women’s clothing, growing one’s hair long and taking estrogen – even having one’s private parts surgically mutilated – does not transform a man into a woman. Likewise, though a woman cuts her hair, has her breasts amputated and receives testosterone injections, she does not magically morph into a man.

TRENDING: FBI analyst who blocked Hunter Biden probe promoted Russia hoax

Nevertheless, America is a free country, and if an adult decides to change his or her name, amputate body parts and claim to be the opposite gender, or a brand-new gender that never existed until a few months ago, he or she is probably not breaking any laws.

However, during the Biden era of rapidly metastasizing madness in every area of life, what once was a realm wherein a relatively few troubled adults made sad and often catastrophically irreversible personal choices to medically “transition” to a different gender, has morphed into a depraved and shockingly widespread campaign to indoctrinate, seduce, groom and flat-out recruit America’s children into the world of transgenderism.

Incredibly, countless LGBT activists, including many public school teachers, have taken to proselytizing this new transgender salvation to America’s children, resulting in untold numbers of school kids being led into lives of not just unending conflict, confusion, suffering and disability, but far too often – as multiple studies prove – suicide.

And yet, according to no fewer than 11 different research studies, 80% of children who are drawn into the “trans” lifestyle would have totally outgrown their youthful gender dysphoria by the time they emerged from adolescence, had they simply been left alone.

So, why are so many public-school teachers and others with access to America’s children intent on pushing them to identify as transgender?

One obvious factor, of course, is that in today’s increasingly godless, immoral and “postmodern” culture, there are simply lots of broken and deeply disturbed adults who are, right now, “teaching” America’s children. This is not speculation; they publicly advertise this reality on social media sites like Tumblr and TikTok, as the Twitter account “Libs of TikTok” amply documents.

Other factors include powerful LGBT nonprofits like the Human Rights Campaign, which raises tens of millions of dollars off promoting and championing the issue. Mega-corporations like Disney have profit motives intertwined with their radical support for the left’s entire “woke” agenda, however deranged. Liberal suburban parents who fear being labeled bigots, homophobes and transphobes more than death itself are easy recruitment prey for attending – with their children in tow – all manner of “pride parades,” “drag-queen story hours,” “kid-friendly” drag shows in gay bars, and other events featuring transgender activists.

Then there’s the leftist elite’s “1984”-ish obsession with compelling normal people to believe absurd things as a means of controlling their minds. As the history of totalitarianism demonstrates, it’s easier for would-be tyrants to rule a once-free people if, having been pressured to embrace absurdities (in “1984” it was “2+2=5”), they are degraded and intimidated into a more broken, conflicted, polarized and confused version of their former selves.

Furthermore – and critically – LGBT issues serve as the “sharp point of the spear” which the left uses to attack America’s foundational Judeo-Christian culture, which it loathes and fears. No other issue, not even abortion, serves so well as a direct attack on Christians and religious Jews as the LGBT agenda, which enthusiastically wars against the Bible’s clear moral standards.

No wonder the Biden administration, totally controlled by the radical left, is so deeply invested in transgender grooming and recruitment of the nation’s youth, with Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra fully supporting taxpayer-funded amputations of healthy body parts of these vulnerable children. Or as Becerra put it so ghoulishly, “We should help those have the life-affirming care that they need.”

But beyond all these factors, there are still deeper, more profound and truly mind-blowing core reasons for this sudden preoccupation, this rabid insistence on grooming America’s children – its most precious resource, the only hope for the nation’s future – to enter the ultra-dark world of transgenderism.

Why, after all, would children with absolutely typical youthful confusion and growing-up pains be deliberately channeled in such an utterly catastrophic direction?

Here’s a hint: Why do you suppose pedophiles are obsessed with sex with pre-pubescent children? There’s absolutely nothing sexually attractive about little children – quite the contrary. But the pleasure derived from sexually violating little children is not so much sexual, as it is the relief and satisfaction derived from corrupting and destroying their innocence. The experience of “putting out the light” of innocence in a child is cathartic, fulfilling and psychically and spiritually relieving to the abuser, who has already lost his or her own innocence.

There is much more, of course, but the question of what is really behind the shocking and frankly evil campaign to recruit beautiful, undefiled but highly impressionable children into “identifying” as transgender is, along with other vital questions, powerfully illuminated in ways not seen or heard in other media – all in the July issue of WND’s critically acclaimed Whistleblower magazine, headlined “WHAT’S REALLY BEHIND THE TRANSGENDER CRAZE?”

As this groundbreaking Whistleblower issue makes clear, today’s epidemic of encouraging and enabling America’s children to “transition” to the opposite sex is not only child abuse – it is child sexual abuse.

The recent case of California teenager Chloe Cole makes this painfully clear: Chloe recently testified to a Florida legislative committee about how, having become convinced she was transgender at age 12 due to the influence of LGBT activists on social media, Chloe started getting injections of testosterone at 14, and at the tender age of 15 underwent a double mastectomy. Immediately, she says, she regretted her decision.

“I really didn’t understand all of the ramifications of any of the medical decisions that I was making,” said Cole at the hearing. “I was unknowingly physically cutting off my true self from my body, irreversibly and painfully.”

In heartbreaking testimony, the teen, now 17, reflected on what having been seduced into “changing genders” means for her life now: “I don’t know if I’ll be able to fully carry a child, and I might be at increased risk for certain cancers, mainly cervical cancer. And because I do not have my breasts – I no longer have breasts – I’m not able to breastfeed whatever future children I have.” After a long pause, Chloe continued: “That realization actually was one of the biggest things that led to me realizing that this was not the path that I should have taken,” adding that “No child should have to experience what I have.”

Although she would like to have children one day, Chloe said she isn’t sure that’s even possible anymore, since her eggs’ viability was compromised by the testosterone injections she received.

“Convincing a 14-year-old girl to get testosterone injections,” said Whistleblower Editor David Kupelian, “and the following year to have her breasts surgically removed – or for that matter, encouraging the castration of teenage boys in an impossible quest to turn them into females – is child sexual abuse. Same with compelling 2- and 3-year-old toddlers to sit at the feet of drag queens – many of whom, it turns out, have criminal records for pedophilia and child porn. This is child sexual abuse on a scale never seen, or even imagined, in the United States of America.”

July’s Whistleblower issue also includes a powerful article by Walt Heyer, perhaps the most influential former transgender, who now labors fulltime to help the massive and growing number of people who regret their transgender “transition” and want to be restored to the person God made them. The issue also features renowned journalist Christopher Rufo on the only way good people can take back America – by what he calls, “Laying siege to the institutions.”

Highlights of “WHAT’S REALLY BEHIND THE TRANSGENDER CRAZE?” include:

* “Transgender groomers: Why they’re targeting America’s kids” by David Kupelian

* “Democrats intend to pass ‘Transgender Bill of Rights': Dozens of co-sponsors push for radical change to 1964 Civil Rights Act” by Bob Unruh

* “What I've learned rescuing my daughter from her transgender fantasy” by Charlie Jacobs, who says, “She was morphing into an emo-Goth-vampire-like creature”

* “Public school to build a $10,000 'gender-affirming closet': Will spend money on ‘clothing, chest binders, bras, underwear, makeup, other necessities'” by Reagan Reese

* “U.S. has more transgender youth than ever – but in which states, and why? Psychologist says ‘social contagion’ via social media is the biggest culprit” by Laurel Duggan

* “Dog-role-playing radical sex fetishist becomes important federal official under Biden: New executive in Department of Energy has reputation for extreme LGBTQ kink behavior”

* “CDC directs kids to chats about sex changes, occult: Platform designed to be quickly hidden from parents” by Art Moore

* “Women who 'detransitioned' decry Biden's strident transgender advocacy: 'Really dangerous' that there are administration officials pushing for agenda” by Laurel Duggan

* “Wake up, America: Cultural Marxism is 'identifying' as transgenderism: Former transgender exposes 'devalue, dehumanize and destroy' strategy” by Walt Heyer

* “World Health Organization: Gender even goes 'beyond non-binary'” by Art Moore on how the U.N. health agency now insists there are far more genders than merely “male or female”

* “How America was led into today’s total gender madness: The psychiatric profession has taken its marching orders from radical LGBT activists” by David Kupelian

* “The Google cult’s sex abuse and mandatory abortions” by Daniel Greenfield, on how one whistleblower says, “I was fired from my team … because I raised the alarm about a cult within Google”

* “Apple throws huge lobbying weight behind pro-transgender movement” by Bob Unruh, in which one activists confesses the tech giant “has been an incredible partner for the LGBTQ community”

* “Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, are you a woman?” by Dr. Michael Brown

* “What 'Men give birth' and 'Defund the police' have in common” by Dennis Prager, who explains how the left’s compulsion to tear down everything normal reveals its true endgame

* “Laying siege to the institutions: From Disney to public schools, a strategy for going on offense to reclaim America” by Christopher F. Rufo.

Concludes Kupelian: “Those on the radical left are angry, obsessed – and arguably possessed – and have little regard for the innocence of children. Their abortion messaging has gone from ‘safe, legal and rare’ to ‘we demand the right to terminate our unborn children at any age, for any reason or no reason.’ They indoctrinate America’s kids with toxic doctrines like Marxist ‘critical race theory’ and corrupt them with pornographic books and explicit ‘sex education’ at absurdly immature ages. Yet, exceeding all of this is the left’s insistence on grooming and recruiting innocent young children into the dark transgender world. This goes beyond their usual blindness, callousness and selfishness – and into full-blown madness and evil.”

SPECIAL OFFER: For a limited time, subscribe to Whistleblower, renew or give a gift subscription and you'll get $10 off the already discounted rate (pay only $39.95 instead of the usual $49.95), plus you'll get FOUR very special free gifts!

First, you'll get the coveted print edition of one of Whistleblower’s most popular issues ever, “YES, THE 2020 ELECTION WAS STOLEN: How Big Tech, Big Media, lying Democrats, deep staters and vote fraudsters cheated Trump – and America.” From rampant voter fraud, to Google inducing 6 million “undecided” voters to support Joe Biden, to social media and news organizations and the “deep state” working together to suppress damning revelations about Biden family corruption just before the election, to the Democrat-Media Complex's underlying message that election fraud is not just morally permissible, but morally essential, because “Trump is another Hitler,” this special issue of Whistleblower presents a powerful and groundbreaking case that the November 2020 presidential election was the most corrupt in generations.

Next, you’ll get the state-of-the-art digital edition of “TRIBULATION AND REDEMPTION IN AMERICA: How today’s breathtakingly corrupt politics and culture invite personal and national recovery.” For decades, the United States of America has been under covert, slow-motion assault by the revolutionary Left, a religious-political movement fundamentally at war with both Christianity and America. With such genuine wickedness openly manifesting in “the land of the free,” what can good Americans do about the precarious state of their country? During this time of genuine tribulation and even persecution, how should moral, right-thinking Americans, who work hard, love their country, honor its history and obey its laws – and who don’t pretend there are dozens of new genders and that America is a despicable racist hellhole – now respond? That’s the all-important question answered in “TRIBULATION AND REDEMPTION IN AMERICA.”

You’ll also receive the digital edition of Whistleblower’s insider look at “THE GREAT RESET: How American and global elites are leveraging COVID to socialize the world.” Today, under cover of the coronavirus pandemic, global elites including many right here in the U.S. are actively engaged in trying to usher in a completely new world system they call the "Great Reset." This special Whistleblower report goes behind the scenes and inside the minds of these sociopathic oligarchs and reveals what they truly have in mind and how they intend to implement it. It’s all in Whistleblower’s “THE GREAT RESET.”

Finally, you’ll get the digital edition of Whistleblower’s blockbuster issue “THE REAL INSURRECTION: Branding normal Americans as ‘terrorists,’ Democrats pursue total revolution.” While Democrats’ fake “House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack” daily accuses law-abiding, patriotic, conservative Americans of being “domestic terrorists,” “violent extremists” and “insurrectionists,” a REAL INSURRECTION – indeed, a full-scale MARXIST “RESET” of the greatest nation on earth – is well underway in the United States of America, led by them. Remember the rule: Whatever today’s Democrats falsely accuse their critics of doing and planning, is precisely what they themselves are ACTUALLY doing and planning. It’s all revealed in “THE REAL INSURRECTION.”

This special quadruple free offer will end without notice.

SUBSCRIBE TO WHISTLEBLOWER

RENEW YOUR WHISTLEBLOWER SUBSCRIPTION

GIVE A GIFT WHISTLEBLOWER SUBSCRIPTION

WHISTLEBLOWER IS NOW AVAILABLE ALSO IN STATE-OF-THE-ART DIGITAL FORM! SUBSCRIBE TO DIGITAL WHISTLEBLOWER HERE!

PLEASE NOTE: When your Whistleblower subscription is due to expire, you will receive a renewal notice from us. To keep Whistleblower coming, do nothing and we'll renew your subscription automatically for the special low price of only $39.95 by charging your credit or debit card. There's never any risk, as you may cancel at any time for a full refund of the unused portion of your subscription.

If you prefer, you may order a single copy of the July 2022 issue, " WHAT’S REALLY BEHIND THE TRANSGENDER CRAZE?" Or GET THE DIGITAL VERSION HERE!

If you wish to order by phone, call our order line at 1-816-220-0359.