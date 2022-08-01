A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Money Politics World
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Report: Prince Charles' charity got donation from bin Ladens

Advisers reportedly urged the heir to British throne not to take the money

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 31, 2022 at 8:07pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Joe Biden greets Britian's Prince Charles, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, during the COP26 U.N. Climate Change Conference at the Scottish Event Campus in Glasgow, Scotland. (Official White House photo by Adam Schultz)

Joe Biden greets Britian's Prince Charles, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, during the COP26 U.N. Climate Change Conference at the Scottish Event Campus in Glasgow, Scotland. (Official White House photo by Adam Schultz)

(AP) -- LONDON -- Britain’s Prince Charles is facing more questions over his charities after a newspaper reported that one of his funds accepted a 1 million pound ($1.2 million) donation from relatives of Osama bin Laden.

The Sunday Times reported that the Prince of Wales’s Charitable Fund received the money in 2013 from Bakr bin Laden, patriarch of the large and wealthy Saudi family, and his brother Shafiq. Both are half-brothers of the former al-Qaida leader, who was killed by U.S. special forces in Pakistan in 2011.

The newspaper said advisers had urged the heir to the throne not to take the donation.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Report: Prince Charles' charity got donation from bin Ladens
Beam her up, Scotty! Nichelle Nichols, Lt. Uhura of 'Star Trek,' dead
Infowars star Alex Jones' parent company files for bankruptcy
Putin: America is main threat to Russia
A-List God Squad: Celebrities tapping into power of the Almighty
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×