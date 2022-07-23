A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
PoliticsHAIL TO THE CHIEF
Report: Trump plots a purging of administrative state employees if reelected

Targets include DOJ, FBI, national security, State Dept., Pentagon

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 23, 2022 at 5:48pm
(Photo by Joe Kovacs)

(BREITBART) – Former President Donald Trump’s potential return to the Oval Office will include an effort to purge the unaccountable administrative state that creates and directs vast amounts of far-left policy in the federal government, a report Friday by Axios detailed.

If reelected in 2024, Trump is planning to cut about 50,000 administrative state employees to rein in unelected technocrats in federal government agencies that have great influence over policies impacting American workers, according to the outlet.

“The impact could go well beyond typical conservative targets such as the Environmental Protection Agency and the Internal Revenue Service,” the report explained. “Trump allies are working on plans that would potentially strip layers at the Justice Department — including the FBI, and reaching into national security, intelligence, the State Department and the Pentagon, sources close to the former president say.”

Read the full story ›

