A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
EducationTHE LEFT UNHINGED
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Researchers get $40,000 to study why kids like white men

Claim children 'favor whiteness and maleness over other identities'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 16, 2022 at 12:36pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(CAMPUS REFORM) – In February of this year, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) granted New York University (NYU) over $40,000 to conduct a three-year research project on why children “favor Whiteness and maleness over other identities.”

The project, according to the grant description, is intended to “uncover the development processes by which children acquire the belief that white males represent the default person—a pattern rooted in ideologies of androcentrism (centering the experiences of men) and ethnocentricism (centering the experiences of white people) prevalent in the United States.”

The NYU grant comes as part of a larger HHS initiative to inject ‘equity’ at every level of the department, with a strong emphasis on race and gender.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Researchers get $40,000 to study why kids like white men
Campaign to kill property tax raises interesting school spending fact
Flight attendant awarded $5 million after firing over abortion stance
Lawmaker celebrates vandalism of pro-life sign
1st vote on abortion after reversal of faulty Roe decision looms
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×