Researchers get $40,000 to study why kids like white men

(CAMPUS REFORM) – In February of this year, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) granted New York University (NYU) over $40,000 to conduct a three-year research project on why children “favor Whiteness and maleness over other identities.”

The project, according to the grant description, is intended to “uncover the development processes by which children acquire the belief that white males represent the default person—a pattern rooted in ideologies of androcentrism (centering the experiences of men) and ethnocentricism (centering the experiences of white people) prevalent in the United States.”

The NYU grant comes as part of a larger HHS initiative to inject ‘equity’ at every level of the department, with a strong emphasis on race and gender.

Read the full story ›