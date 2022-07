(FOX NEWS) – Residents of a Texas town could face a $2,000 fine for watering their lawns under new restrictions that go into effect next week.

Starting Wednesday, July 13 residents in Waco are required to adhere to particular watering schedules and rules amid an extreme drought, or they will be penalized, KCEN-TV reported.

These rules include limiting residents to watering their lawn just twice per week.

Read the full story ›