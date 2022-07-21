Russia resumes Nord Stream natural gas deliveries to Europe

(ZEROHEDGE) – After more than a week of maintenance, Russia resumed sending natural gas to Europe through the Nord Stream pipeline system, dispelling investors' fears of a "Doomsday" scenario.

Around 0700-0800 local time, Russian NatGas flowed through the biggest pipeline into Europe at roughly 40% capacity, the same level before flows were curtailed to zero for ten days of planned maintenance.

Dutch front-month futures, the European benchmark, sank on this bearish development, dropping as much as 6.5% to 145 euros a megawatt-hour and trading around 146 euros at 0700 ET.

